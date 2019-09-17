New LORD OF THE RINGS Series from Amazon Will Film in New Zealand

Deadline reports that Amazon will film its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series in New Zealand. Peter Jackson's film adaptation also filmed there; there is no word as to whether or not Jackson is involved with the series.

"As we searched for the location in which we could bring to life the primordial beauty of the Second Age of Middle-earth, we knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is a home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff. And we're happy that we are now able to officially confirm New Zealand as our home for our series based on stories from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings," said showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

"We are grateful to the people and the government of New Zealand and especially Auckland for supporting us during this pre-production phase. The abundant measure of Kiwi hospitality with which they have welcomed us has already made us feel right at home, and we are looking forward to deepening our partnership in the years to come," they said.

Set in Middle-earth, the new series will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring. Payne and McKay will be showrunners.

Read the original story on Deadline.





