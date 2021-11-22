New LOONEY TUNES Podcast Now Streaming on Spotify

Just in time for your holiday travels, take a rollicking road trip across the country with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in Looney Tunes Presents: Bugs & Daffy's Thanksgiving Road Trip. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, this four-part original comedy podcast series for the entire family features the Looney Tunes like you've never seen (or heard) them before. Fans can listen and subscribe to THE FEED now on Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said: "The Looney Tunes have entertained audiences on countless screens and I'm so excited to bring their unique brand of comedy and slapstick to the podcast medium. This brand-new expression of these beloved characters will satisfy fans of all ages and opens up a new avenue of storytelling for this iconic franchise."

When Bugs and Daffy are invited to the Warner Bros. lot for a big Thanksgiving feast, the ever-prideful Daffy declines - refusing to celebrate a holiday whose entire purpose is the idolization of a turkey. With a little convincing, Daffy decides to attend but is determined to make ducks the official bird of Thanksgiving and hatches a plan to star in a big budget holiday movie.

The only problem is, Daffy isn't famous enough to star in his own movie, so Bugs and Daffy must take a road trip across the country to raise Daffy's profile - making stops at football games, food events, and fashion shows. Join Bugs and Daffy on four hilarious episodes as they embark on a quest to turn Daffy into the "Thanksgiving Duck," the official bird of Thanksgiving.

Listen to the new episodes here: