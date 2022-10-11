New LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD Season Will Premiere in November

A new season of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD will premiere Tuesday, November 1 at 9pm ET/PT on TLC and will be streaming new and past seasons on discovery+.

The Roloff Family faces uncertain times. Many hurt feelings remain over Matt's decision to sell the North side of the farm and the waiting game begins on whether Matt can find a buyer.

Zach and Tori are settling nicely into their new house in Washington but there's no time to relax because baby #3 shakes things up by coming early. Zach and Tori are now outnumbered and will have to adjust to life with three kids. Matt puts his dream house into overdrive because his plan is still to marry Caryn and move in and enjoy his retirement.

Amy and Chris are loving their first year of married life but find themselves caught in the middle of a cold war between Matt and Zach's family. Will Matt and Zach's rift heal so that the Roloff clan can come together?