New Jim Henson Company Puppet Talk Show in the Works at Disney+

Deadline reports that the Jim Henson Company will team up with Disney+ to produce a new puppet talk show.

The series is called "Earth To Ned." It will be hosted by Ned, a blue-skinned alien, and his lieutenant Cornelius. The two will interview celebrities.

According to Disney+, the comedic half-hour series follows Ned, a blue-skinned alien and his lieutenant Cornelius, who were sent to scout Earth for an eventual invasion - but instead became obsessed with our popular culture. Now, they host a talk show, broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship hidden deep underground, where they interview our most precious commodity, celebrities, to talk about Ned's current Pop culture obsessions.

Ned will be bringing real-life celebrity guests to his ship from across the known universe and interviewing them, late night talk show style, in hopes of producing the ultimate talk show - making Ned a celebrity and putting him further off mission. And the more Ned learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.

Read the original story on Deadline.





