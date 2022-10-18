Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

In Skin Deep: Formulating A Legacy, Vince Spinnato reveals the juicy happenings and hilarious encounters he's come across in the beauty industry and throughout his life.

Oct. 18, 2022  

New Indie Documentary SKIN DEEP: FORMULATING A LEGACY Now Streaming

Cosmetic chemist and "certified nose" Vince Spinnato spent over fifteen years creating and producing his feature documentary on the ups and downs of his career and life and is now available for streaming (Rent $4.99, Buy, $12.99) on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play and Youtube TV.

In Skin Deep: Formulating A Legacy, a hard-hitting feature documentary for fans of reality docs like "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," Vince Spinnato reveals the juicy happenings and hilarious encounters he's come across in the beauty industry and throughout his life. What started as a "behind the scenes" reality pilot series during the rise in popularity of reality-style TV docs, Skin Deep evolved into a full-length feature documentary co-produced by Jonathan Salemi of Lane38.

Spinnato goes through tragedy, loss, rebirth and new love. But the eccentric Cosmetic Chemist never loses his goal of launching his own beauty product line and persevering to the top. Skin Deep is a rollercoaster, and often trainwreck, ride - as audiences watch one man's journey go through the highs and lows of following his dreams.

After battling a series of life-changing events including his house burning down, separation from his fiancé, his parents passing away and a 100lb weight loss, Skin Deep leaves audiences feeling all of the emotions the eccentric cosmetic chemist went through and will walk away cheering him on.

VINCE SPINNATO is the CEO and founder of TurnKey Beauty, Inc., VS Vincenzo Ltd., Inc., and Vincenzo Skincare LLC. He has developed private-label and white-label product lines for hundreds of cosmetic, treatment, and healthcare companies, as well as for scores of celebrities, retailers, and entrepreneurs. Check out the trailer for Skin Deep: Formulating A Legacy here:

For more information visit, http://vincespinnato.com and HTTP://instagram.com/VinceSpinnato

Film Credits:
Director: Jon Brooks
Writer: Jon Brooks
Executive Producer: Vince Spinnato
Producer: Jonathan Salemi


