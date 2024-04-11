New Film Coming from THE BOOK OF MORMON Writers Matt Stone and Trey Parker

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The dynamic duo behind The Book of Mormon and SOUTH PARK have once again teamed up for a new film.

At CinemaCon on Thursday, the President and CEO of Paramount announced the film, saying: "This script is one of the funniest, craziest and most original scripts we’ve ever read and it’s certain to create some fireworks when it hits theaters on July 4th, 2025.”

The film, which goes into production this summer, will follow in the comedic footsteps of their past work which includes Cannibal! The Musical and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, based on their hit animated television series. Rapper and musician Kendrick Lamar will produce the film. No plot details were announced.

For the stage, they co-created and wrote the hit musical The Book of Mormon, which went on to become the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.