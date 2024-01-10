New Episodes of BLUEY Come to Disney+ This Friday

FOR REAL LIFE! Ten all-new episodes of BLUEY will premiere this Friday, January 12 on Disney+.

A fan favorite amongst kids and families, BLUEY is 2023's #1 most-watched series for preschoolers and kids in the US, and has topped Nielsen streaming charts for overall viewing**.

The series has garnered multiple awards including the International Kids Emmy Awards, a Television Critics Association Award, BAFTA Children & Young People Awards, and is nominated for a Critics Choice Award at this weekend's ceremony.

BLUEY features the loveable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog Bluey, who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister Bingo. In these new episodes, BLUEY showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life -- like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach -- into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play.

Following the January Disney+ premiere, the new episodes will air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior in territories around the world later in 2024.

Also later in 2024, Disney+ viewers have even more new Bluey to look forward to, when the previously announced first-ever Bluey special, “The Sign,” premieres on ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) in Australia and globally on Disney+ later in 2024.

ABOUT BLUEY:

Created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, BLUEY follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo. It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.

BLUEY is produced by Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

The series first premiered in Australia on ABC Kids in 2018 and later premiered to U.S. audiences across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+. Seasons 1-3 of BLUEY are streaming now on Disney+, and available on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.