New Episodes of BLUEY Come to Disney+ This Friday

Ten new episodes of BLUEY will premiere on Disney+ this Friday, January 12.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

FOR REAL LIFE! Ten all-new episodes of BLUEY will premiere this Friday, January 12 on Disney+.

A fan favorite amongst kids and families, BLUEY is 2023's #1 most-watched series for preschoolers and kids in the US, and has topped Nielsen streaming charts for overall viewing**.

The series has garnered multiple awards including the International Kids Emmy Awards, a Television Critics Association Award, BAFTA Children & Young People Awards, and is nominated for a Critics Choice Award at this weekend's ceremony.

BLUEY features the loveable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog Bluey, who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister Bingo. In these new episodes, BLUEY showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life -- like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach -- into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play. 

Following the January Disney+ premiere, the new episodes will air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior in territories around the world later in 2024.

Also later in 2024, Disney+ viewers have even more new Bluey to look forward to, when the previously announced first-ever Bluey special, “The Sign,” premieres on ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) in Australia and globally on Disney+ later in 2024.

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

ABOUT BLUEY: 

Created and written by Joe Brumm and produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, BLUEY follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo. It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.

BLUEY is produced by Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

The series first premiered in Australia on ABC Kids in 2018 and later premiered to U.S. audiences across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+. Seasons 1-3 of BLUEY are streaming now on Disney+, and available on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. 



