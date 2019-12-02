New Episode of Paramount Network Series INK MASTER GRUDGE MATCH Airs Tomorrow

We've seen the nation's best tattooers compete for the title of Ink Master, but the best artists hold the worst grudges.

During tomorrow night's all-new episode of INK MASTER Grudge Match, tensions are so high that things almost get physical between season five's rookie artist LT and veteran Ryan Eternal. Meanwhile, season three's April Nicole and Made Rich play the game very differently, fostering some serious competition.

The full episode of INK MASTER Grudge Match premieres tomorrow Tuesday, December 3 at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

Watch a preview here:





