Article Pixel Oct. 28, 2019  
New Episode of Paramount Network Series INK MASTER GRUDGE MATCH Airs October 29

We've seen the nation's best tattoo artists compete for the title of Ink Master, but the best artists hold the worst grudges.

While former Season 3 contestants Jime Litwalk & Craig Foster want to compete to settle their past disputes, tensions rise between Season 8 contenders Tuff Tito & Sirvone as they go head-to-head to settle who is the better artist. New episodes premiere Tuesdays at 10/9c on Paramount Network.

Watch a preview for the next episode here:



