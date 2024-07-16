New Edition Of PRINCENEY To Premiere In Venice

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new version of the short film Princëney (New Edition), directed by Ariel Orama López, will premiere at the Venice Production Bridge venues during the Biennale di Venezia. The Venice Production Bridge is organized within the broader framework of the Biennale, facilitating connections between projects in development and potential co-producers, distributors, and financiers. This collective of events takes place between July and August.

"Definitely, the visual style and aesthetics of this new version of Princëney (2023), along with other technical modifications we have incorporated into this already multi-award-winning project, developed with great care amidst Hurricane Fiona, merit its screening at new events and festivals. My main objective has been the visibility of our island through independent filmmaking, in foreign contexts, and we have achieved this in multiple screenings, such as at the American Pavilion in Cannes, Animation in Cannes, the Academy Screening Room (ASR), World of Film, at the Grauman Theater, and now in Venice. Thank God, it would be the first time I present a Puerto Rican project at events linked to the Biennale di Venezia. It fills me with great emotion," said Orama. The short film includes animation by the Peruvian Jorge Cáceres and music by European composers Rafael Fernández Viedma and Daniele Carretta.

Recently, the actor and psychologist also presented his short film AËRC-02 at the Punta del Este Festival in Uruguay, marking his third participation in the festival. Additionally, he was present at the Latino Film Market in New York. Both AËRC-02 and Princëney (2023), both multi-award-winning shorts, will continue in the circuit of international festivals, while details for their next production are being finalized.

