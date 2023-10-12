New Drama Series THE FORGOTTEN ONES to Spotlight The Crisis Of Missing Or Abducted Black And Brown Girls And Women

Every year, an alarming number of Black and brown women and girls go missing - a staggering 214,582 on average. Even more concerning, approximately 153,374 of these individuals are under the age of 18. Despite the gravity of the situation, the media and law enforcement tend to underreport and under-investigate these cases. It's a disparity that has recently led to the enactment of the Ebony Alert law by Gavin Newsom in California.

To draw attention to this pressing issue, a new drama series titled "The Forgotten Ones" is in developement. The series aims to shed light on the personal stories and broader societal implications of this crisis.

"The Forgotten Ones is a 6-8 episode series. While it may be a work of fiction, it's character-driven and largely inspired by real events. And not every story told will have a happy ending, reflecting the grim realities many face," said the Maurice W, the writer and executive producer. "There is one overlapping storyline that will be the foundation of the season, however every episode will deal with different cases, so to maximize the storytelling as well as the impact of the series."

"The Forgotten Ones" hopes to play a part in driving more awareness and instigating change for the countless Black and brown girls and women who have been overlooked for too long. In addition, at the end of each episode, actual missing women and girls will be featured.

The Forgotten Ones is schedule to air in the summer 2024.