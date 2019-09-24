New Discovery Channel Series RIVER OF NO RETURN Premieres Oct. 6

Set deep in the backcountry of one of the largest, most dangerous and incredibly scenic stretches of unfettered land in the country, lies the Frank Church Wilderness, also known as "The Frank." The only direct way to access this rugged region of Idaho is a daring flight through steep canyons on a bush plane or a harrowing jet boat journey through Class 5 whitewater rapids on the Salmon River, also known as "The River of No Return." Within the 2.3 million acres of secluded wilderness lives a small community dependent on the pilots, boat captains and each other to survive.

In all new Discovery Channel series, RIVER OF NO RETURN, audiences are introduced to this tight-knit community of homesteaders who rely on themselves, the help of their neighbors and a seasoned set of survival skills to endure challenging and isolating winters in order to remobilize their extraordinary lives in the stunning, remote wilderness come spring. RIVER OF NO RETURN premieres Sunday, October 6 at 9pm ET / PT on Discovery Channel. In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #RiverOfNoReturn, and follow Discovery on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

In the Frank Church Wilderness, those who occupy the land must abide by a strict code of conduct: no motors outside of your property, respect thy neighbor, and leave no trace. The only means of transport and accessing supplies are by way of the largest un-dammed river in North America, the Salmon River, commonly referred to as "The River of No Return." The river is so challenging to navigate it was once described by Lewis and Clark as "foaming and roaring through rocks in every direction, so as to render THE PASSAGE of anything impossible."

Under these circumstances, the residents of "The Frank" tackle everyday life in one of America's last frontiers where they face the many tests Mother Nature throws in their direction; navigate the ordinary domestic challenges of home and family-life; and forge unbreakable bonds with those who share in their unique lifestyle. Within this remarkable confluence of old-world tradition and modern-day reality, RIVER OF NO RETURN spotlights how these homesteaders - from twenty-somethings seeking to test their limits, to the living legends of the River who have chosen to spend their lives "back there" - live life on their own terms.

RIVER OF NO RETURN is produced for Discovery Channel by Spoke Studios, a Wheelhouse Entertainment company, in association with ITV America and Inspired Entertainment. Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpson, Joe Weinstock, Will Nothacker, Jason Carey, John Gray and Dirk Gibson serve as executive producers with Sean Stack serving as co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

Watch a trailer here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories