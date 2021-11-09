New Comedy Based on Alanis Morissette's Life Coming to ABC

A new comedy series based on the life of Alanis Morissette is coming to ABC! The new series will be titled Relatable and will be informed Morissette's family life.

The Hollywood Reports has revealed that the plot will follow a 40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst. Now seen as the "voice of her generation," though deeply bonded with her family, she can't quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her.

ABC notes that while Morissette's life serve as a basis for the writing and stories, all of the characters are fictional and non-biographical. Morissette will serve as the executive producer and will write new, original music for the series.

Alanis Morissette is a Canadian-American singer and songwriter who is most well known as one of the most influential alternative rock artists of the 2000s. Her album "Jagged Little Pill", is one of the best-selling albums of all time and was the number one album in 13 countries after its release.

Morissette has also had an extensive acting career, appearing on numerous television series such as "Sex and the City", "Curb Your Enthusiam", and "Weeds".

"Jagged Little Pill", a musical inspired by her album of the same name, premiered at the American Repertory Theater in 2018 and will premiere on Broadway in fall of 2019. The production is directed by Diane Paulus and features a book by Diablo Cody.