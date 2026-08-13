1971: BILLY JOEL'S LOST INTERVIEW to Premiere at LIMEHOF Film Festival

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A newly created documentary short, 1971: Billy Joel'S LOST INTERVIEW, will have its world premiere as the opening night film of the second annual LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook Village. The 20-minute film uses artificial intelligence to visually recreate a 1971 college radio interview Billy Joel gave shortly after the release of his debut solo album, Cold Spring Harbor, pairing the AI-generated visuals with the original historic audio.

'We are entering a new era in filmmaking, where emerging technologies like artificial intelligence are creating new possibilities for preserving and sharing stories from the past,' said Tom Needham, Executive Director of the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival. 'We recognize that AI in entertainment is a topic that will generate discussion and different viewpoints, but this film demonstrates how technology, when used thoughtfully, can help us reconnect with important moments in music history. '1971: Billy Joel's Lost Interview' allows audiences to see a young Billy Joel before worldwide fame changed his life, and we hope people will experience it with curiosity and an open mind.'

The 20-minute short film, directed by Adam Ripp, uses AI to visually recreate Joel, his manager Irwin Mazur, and the interviewer during a December 1971 college radio interview for C.W. Post's WCWP station's 'That's Interesting' show. Hosted by Ed Mann, who was a student at the time, the interview took place just after the release of Joel's debut solo album,'Cold Spring Harbor.' As part of the premiere, there will be a Q&A panel with Director Adam Ripp, Irwin Mazur and Ed Mann.

'It is a tremendous honor for '1971: Billy Joel's Lost Interview' to be selected as the opening night film of the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival,' said Ripp, who also produced the film. 'Featuring the earliest known recorded interview with Billy Joel—predating his earliest known 'Piano Man'-era interviews by approximately three years—the film captures him at the very beginning of his extraordinary journey, speaking candidly about his life, his struggles and the music he was determined to create. I cannot imagine a more meaningful setting for the film's world premiere than an institution dedicated to preserving and celebrating Long Island's remarkable musical legacy.'

According to Ripp, the audio originates from an authentic quarter-inch reel-to-reel tape recording of the interview made on December 14, 1971. The documentary utilizes audio derived from the original master recording of that interview. The animated imagery for the film was created to bring the interview to visual life. The purpose was so this historic audio interview could find the largest audience possible. To create the animated visuals, the director made the decision to use cutting-edge AI-generated animation technology.

Ed Mann, who conducted the radio interview and was an executive producer on the film, states that when he saw the final version of the AI recreation of the visual elements of the interview, it was like looking back in time.

'It's like 50 years just disappeared. We were all good looking back then,' Mann laughed. 'Adam brought to life something that was not possible. The recreation of the interview now allows an insight of Billy, which perhaps was not often seen in 1971. For me, personally, it is so gratifying to have participated in something which has another life in such an exciting way.'

Mann said the AI captured Billy Joel just the way he was back then, not just in image but expressions.

'The amazing thing about Billy's face is that he's so different now, and that's exactly how he looked at the time of the interview. He was a kid, he was soft-spoken, he was sweet. It was him; it was really him. That was an earlier version of him, but that was him.'

The original quarter-inch reel-to-reel master tapes remain in existence and can be physically documented and examined. Ripp has committed to displaying the original one-of-a-kind reel-to-reel master tapes at the film festival.

'Isn't it perfect that the debut of the movie occurs on Long Island?' Mann asked. 'This Long Island kid—known all over the world as a superstar—has an interview with me, another Long Island kid, on a college radio station on Long Island before he explodes to be the incredible star he is today. Long Island is Billy's home. To have the opening anyplace else just wouldn't be right.'

The LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival will run from September 25th through the 27th at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook Village location (at 97 Main Street). Discounted early bird '1-Day,' '3-Day' and 'All-Inclusive VIP' film festival passes are on sale now on LIMEHOF's website.

Over the last 22 years, LIMEHOF has inducted over 130 Long Island artists from a wide range of artists in all music genres, including Billy Joel, Stephen Schwartz, Mariah Carey, Lou Reed, Clive Davis, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Ramones, Public Enemy, Carter Burwell, John Coltrane, Run DMC, Cyndi Lauper, Louis Armstrong and Simon & Garfunkel. In 2025, the first LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival launched, featuring 24 films to award-winning acclaim, earning both the Four Leaf 2026 Best Film Festival on Long Island award and TBR Media's Reader's Choice Award for Best Film Festival.

This year's festival will include over 40 short and feature-length music documentary films, live performances, parties and Q&A panel discussions. Passes can be purchased on LIMEHOF's Ticket webpage. Passes include access to LIMEHOF's exclusive 'Everybody Loves Raymond: Celebrating 30 Years' exhibit. Pass holders will enjoy priority access to every film on the day(s) covered by their pass and are guaranteed admission as long as they are in the Priority Pass Holder line at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Film pass prices will increase when the film lineup, schedule and guests are announced in late August.

For more information, visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/long-island-music-and-entertainment-hall-of-fame-music-documentary-film-festival/.

About '1971: Billy Joel's Lost Interview'

In December 1971, just after releasing his debut solo album Cold Spring Harbor, a 22-year-old Billy Joel sat down for a candid college radio interview. Broadcast only once and then lost for over 50 years, the tape captures Joel's humor, doubts and ambition on the brink of stardom. '1971: Billy Joel's Lost Interview' resurrects this extraordinary recording through animation and archival audio, preserving a forgotten chapter of music history and revealing the young artist before he became the 'Piano Man.'

About Film Director Adam Ripp

Award-winning filmmaker Adam Ripp received the Grand Jury Prize at the 1993 Sundance Film Festival for his debut feature, 'Public Access.' His credits as a writer, producer and director include the critically acclaimed cult classic 'Gang Tapes'; 'Gambit,' starring Cameron Diaz, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman and Stanley Tucci; 'Everly,' starring Salma Hayek; and the award-winning horror-thriller 'Devil's Whisper.'

Adam is currently writing a screenplay with Academy Award winner Christopher McQuarrie, who is attached to direct, with Tom Cruise attached to star. He is also writing the horror-thriller 'Transatlantic' for 'Obsession' producer James Harris and Tea Shop Productions. His next project as a producer is the epic musical biopic, 'Vivaldi,' with Academy Award winner John Ottman attached to direct.

Adam is a member of the Writers Guild of America. He is represented by manager Trevor Engelson at Underground and attorney Rob Szymanski at Eclipse Law.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships and awards to Long Island students and educators.

The film, directed by Adam Ripp, also recreates Joel's then-manager Irwin Mazur and interviewer Ed Mann, who hosted the original 1971 broadcast on C.W. Post's WCWP station. A Q&A panel with Ripp, Mazur, and Mann is planned to follow the premiere screening at LIMEHOF.

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