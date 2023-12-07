Netflix's UNSTABLE Adds Lamorne Morris & Iris Apatow In Season 2

The comedy series will return for eight episodes.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Netflix TODAY announced new cast additions to the upcoming second season of the comedy series Unstable.

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Woke) will play recurring guest star Peter. The charismatic founder of a biotech start-up, Peter’s rising star manages to stoke the already intense rivalry between Ellis (Rob Lowe) and Jackson (John Owen Lowe). 

Iris Apatow (The Bubble, Vodka, Young Werther) will play recurring guest star Georgia, Anna’s (Sian Clifford) irreverent ex-stepdaughter turned unwilling Dragon intern. She copes with office life by stirring up trouble and making Anna’s life more difficult whenever possible.

Fred Armisen reprises his guest starring role as Leslie, Ellis’s board-appointed therapist who is desperate to be liked and be friends with Ellis. 

They will join the returning cast Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira and Aaron Branch.

About Unstable

Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

About Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris can currently be seen in the fifth installment of Noah Hawley’s “Fargo” as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr. The new season has been highly anticipated and recently premiered to rave reviews. Prior to this, he starred as the titular lead in the hybrid live-action/animated Hulu series WOKE, inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight. 

About Iris Apatow

IRIS APATOW began acting as a child and has appeared in KNOCKED UP, FUNNY PEOPLE, THIS IS 40 and cult classic SAUSAGE PARTY. From 2016-2018, she co-starred with Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust in the hit Netflix series LOVE. Most recently, Iris starred in Judd Apatow's Netflix film, THE BUBBLE, opposite Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key, and Leslie Mann.

THE BUBBLE debuted as the number two film globally on Netflix. She also can be seen starring as "Aria" in the hit Netflix series LOVE, opposite Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust. Iris will next be seen in YOUNG WERTHER, an adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Classic “The Sorrows of Young Werther” opposite Douglas Booth and Alison Pill for director José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço.



