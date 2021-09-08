Netflix's THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW Sets Season 12 Release Date

A new season of THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW is coming to Netflix September 24, 2021! New episodes will premiere weekly every Friday.

The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and THE WINNER IS selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

The show is executive produced by Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, and Jenna Mansfield. Love Productions produce the show.

