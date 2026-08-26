Netflix to Launch ON CAMPUS: GAME OF THE WEEK Series

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Netflix announced a new weekly video series following real college students as they prepare for the biggest college football game of the week. Each week will take place at a different school.

The first episode will launch on September 4.

GAME OF THE WEEK goes inside a student's life in the days leading up to game day. Each week, two new students will host the series, giving viewers an inside look at college life around the biggest game of the week, from school traditions to tailgates and everything in between. Every week will take place at a different college campus.

Two episodes release weekly so audiences experience it in real time: Episode 1 airs the Friday before the game, capturing the lead-up, and Episode 2 airs the Sunday after, capturing the aftermath.

Executive Producers: Jack Barrett, Chris Grosso, Alex Edge, Andrew Kenward

Production Company: Almost Friday Media

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

About Almost Friday

Almost Friday Media is a media company producing sketch comedy, branded content, podcasts, and social video across a growing portfolio of brands, including Almost Friday TV and Friday Beers. The company is expanding its original IP into film and television, including Boys for Life, a film set for theatrical release via Paramount's Primal label, and Last Night Was a Movie, a half-hour comedy series in development at FX. Almost Friday continues to build a multi-platform studio system centered on discovering and scaling comedic voices born on the internet.

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