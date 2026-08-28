Netflix to Launch ARRIVALS: A NEW MANIFEST MYSTERY Spinoff Series

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Netflix announced ARRIVALS: A NEW MANIFEST MYSTERY, a new sci-fi series set in the universe of MANIFEST. ARRIVALS marks a new chapter, introducing a new cast of characters and storylines set in a world designed to appeal to both MANIFEST fans and newcomers. The project reunites the creative team behind MANIFEST, with original creator and showrunner Jeff Rake returning alongside former co-executive producers MARGARET EASLEY and Laura Putney, who now step into the role of co-creators and co-showrunners.

The original series, MANIFEST, ran for three seasons on NBC before Netflix delivered its fourth and final season. Since H1 2023, all four seasons of MANIFEST have amassed more than 130M views. MANIFEST Season 4 spent 9 weeks in the Global Top 10 English TV list and hit #1 in over 90 countries tracked.

Logline

When a mysterious plane crash-lands in Denver, the passengers emerge with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they're here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent team up with the new arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe, discovering along the way that they are all part of the very puzzle they're trying to solve.

Creative Team

Showrunners/Writers/Executive Producers: Jeff Rake (MANIFEST, THE MYSTERIES OF LAURA), MARGARET EASLEY (MANIFEST, LIFE SENTENCE) and Laura Putney (MANIFEST, LIFE SENTENCE)

Executive Producers: Robert Zemeckis (FORREST GUMP, BACK TO THE FUTURE) and Jack Rapke (MANIFEST, CAST AWAY, FLIGHT) of Compari Entertainment; Len Goldstein (MANIFEST, HART OF DIXIE) of Tall Baby Productions and its overall deal with WBTV, Jacqueline Levine (MANIFEST, PROJECT BLUE BOOK)

Studio: Warner Bros. Television

Jinny Howe, Netflix Head of Scripted Series, US & Canada, said: 'We are thrilled to expand the Manifest universe with Arrivals, led by the original creative team of Jeff Rake, MARGARET EASLEY, and Laura Putney. Their return ensures the creative continuity essential to this franchise, allowing us to honor what made the original a phenomenon while introducing a fresh perspective for fans worldwide.'

Jeff Rake, speaking on behalf of all the showrunners, said: 'When the idea for Manifest first crash-landed in my head, I never imagined where it would lead. What started as a wild concept became something much bigger - a story that connected with millions of people around the globe. And thanks to Netflix, we were able to finish the journey and give those fans the ending they deserved.'

'But the world of Manifest has more stories to tell. To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams. Arrivals co-Creators and co-Showrunners Laura Putney and MARGARET EASLEY have been my trusted colleagues for over a decade. Their contribution to the Manifest mothership cannot be overstated. It was a no-brainer to make them my partners on this spinoff. Together we've set out to create something bold, surprising, deeply human, and full of the kind of big ideas that spark conversations long after the credits roll. We can't wait for a whole new audience - and longtime Manifest fans - to discover Arrivals.'

Netflix continues to bring boundary-pushing stories to life in ways that spark fandoms, influence culture, and inspire multi-generational audiences — among them STRANGER THINGS, WEDNESDAY, ONE PIECE, AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, 3 BODY PROBLEM, along with forthcoming series SCOOBY DOO: ORIGINS, PAGANS, BARBARIC, BLACK HOLE, and the recently announced sci-fi series, SID & ZOEY — with Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Bad Robot.

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