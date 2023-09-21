Netflix to Discuss Juuls In BIG VAPE Docu-Series

The four-episode series is slated to premiere October 11, 2023, globally on Netflix. 

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Netflix to Discuss Juuls In BIG VAPE Docu-Series

Netflix on Thursday debuted the trailer for the all-new doc-series Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul. The four-episode series is slated to premiere October 11, 2023, globally on Netflix. 

Directed and executive produced by R.J. Cutler, Juul was the fastest-growing company in history. Now, they’re a cautionary tale.

Based on the book Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul by TIME Health Correspondent Jamie Ducharme, and directed by R.J. Cutler (Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry; Belushi), this four-part doc-series unpacks twenty years of SILICON VALLEY innovation, influence, and insanity to explain the spectacular flameout of the vaping device that almost changed everything.

It was executive produced by Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television, Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, and Lindsay Panell for This Machine, Ian Orefice and Rebecca Teitel for TIME Studios. The series is from Amblin Television, This Machine (a part of Sony Pictures Television), and TIME Studios.

Watch the new trailer here:



