Netflix Wins Nipsey Hussle Documentary, Ava DuVernay to Direct

According to Deadline, Ava DuVernay will produce and direct a Netflix documentary about the late Nipsey Hussle.

The feature-length documentary will be a co-production between DuVernay's ARRAY banner and Hussle's Marathon Films. The news comes after a bidding war hosted by CAA.

DuVernay was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for her film "13th" in 2016, which was distributed by Netflix. She also created, co-wrote and directed the Netflix drama miniseries "When They See Us."

Ermias Joseph Asghedom, who went professionally by Nipsey Hussle, was the victim of a fatal shooting outside his store Marathon Clothing in South L.A. on March 31, 2019. He was most recently honored at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

This story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





