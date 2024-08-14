Netflix Renews THE GENTLEMEN for Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has announced the renewal of "The Gentlemen" for a second season.

Emmy-nominated director Guy Ritchie will return to direct, with Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings among the cast set to reprise the roles. Additional casting news for season two will be announced at a later date.

The series is produced by Moonage Pictures for Netflix and Miramax Television. Executive producers include Guy Ritchie; Will Gould, Matthew Read, and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures; Marc Helwig for Miramax Television; Ivan Atkinson

Filming of the series will commence next year.

About The Gentlemen Season 1

THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate - only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it, with an unexpected ally found in the sophisticated yet ruthless Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario.)

The series is set in the world of Miramax’s The Gentlemen film, with a whole new cast, combining Hollywood talent and British film and TV legends. The series offers depth into this criminal world and a new story to get stuck into.

Comments