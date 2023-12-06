Netflix Renews SERIES SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE For Season Two

The season finale streams on December 6 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (December 7, 2am GMT), when the winner will receive a $4.56 million reward. 

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

Netflix Renews SERIES SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE For Season Two

Netflix TODAY announced a second season order for the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge. The season finale streams on December 6 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (December 7, 2am GMT), when the winner will receive a $4.56 million reward. 

Squid Game: The Challenge has ranked at #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the weeks of November 20 and 27, both weeks it was eligible. It also hit the Top 10 in 93 countries. 

"There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series. "We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

Recruitment for season two is open now at SquidGameCasting.com

Squid Game: The Challenge logline: 456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to THE TEST while competitors are eliminated around them.

Squid Game: The Challenge season one credits: The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios. Executive Producers: Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert). 

The scripted drama Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. It was renewed for season 2 as Netflix and Director Hwang confirmed they will once again team up for a whole new round of the scripted show.

Netflix is further expanding the world of the show with “Squid Game: The Trials,” a live fan experience, starting December 6 in Los Angeles. Guests will be transported into the iconic Squid Game universe by participating in six fun, immersive and competitive engagements, as seen in and inspired by the original series. There will also be a Night Market with themed food and beverages.

Netflix is also producing a video game in the Squid Game universe where players will be able to compete with friends in games they'll recognize from the series.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Margaret Cho Extends Her Live & LIVID Tour into 2024 Photo
Margaret Cho Extends Her 'Live & LIVID' Tour into 2024

Margaret Cho continues to be the must-see comedian-actress: she stars in Hulu's EMMY nominated rom-com movie -'Fire Island' (People’s Choice Award, GLAAD Media Award, Dorian TV & Gotham Award winner) with SNL alum Bowen Yang, in Awkwafina’s Nora From Queens and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix's 'Good on Paper.' 

2
TLC to Premiere New LOVE & TRANSLATION Series in January Photo
TLC to Premiere New LOVE & TRANSLATION Series in January

Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, LOVE & TRANSLATION will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment.

3
AAPI Documentary A-TOWN BOYZ From Tribeca Alum Eunice Lau Now Streaming On Amazon Photo
AAPI Documentary A-TOWN BOYZ From Tribeca Alum Eunice Lau Now Streaming On Amazon

A-TOWN BOYZ, a powerful documentary by Eunice Lau, explores generational trauma in Asian families and addresses anti-AAPI sentiment in a post-COVID world.

4
DICKS: THE MUSICL, PRISCILLA to Stream on Max With New A24 Agreement Photo
DICKS: THE MUSICL, PRISCILLA to Stream on Max With New A24 Agreement

HBO and Max brands announced a multiyear pay-1 U.S. output deal with A24. Movies included in the pay-1 output agreement include* Dicks: The Musical, Priscilla, Dream Scenario, The Zone of Interest, Stop Making Sense (2023), The Iron Claw, Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Tracy Underwood Named President of ABC SignatureTracy Underwood Named President of ABC Signature
MTV's CAUGHT IN THE ACT: UNFAITHFUL Will Return Next MonthMTV's CAUGHT IN THE ACT: UNFAITHFUL Will Return Next Month
Tiffany Derry Joins Anne Burrell to Mentor Cast of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: SPOILED ROTTENTiffany Derry Joins Anne Burrell to Mentor Cast of WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: SPOILED ROTTEN
Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile & More Perform at Florida 'Mothership Weekend' FestivalSara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile & More Perform at Florida 'Mothership Weekend' Festival

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
THE LION KING