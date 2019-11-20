Netflix Renews BLACK SUMMER for Season Two

Season Two of Black Summer will begin production in 2020 in Alberta, Canada.

The streamer has ordered eight new episodes of the Zombie series.

Returning cast includes Jaime King as Rose (King also will serve as producer for Season Two); Justin Chu Cary as Spears; Christine Lee as Kyungsun. Additional cast to be announced.

Black Summer, a Netflix Studio Production, is created and executive produced by Karl Schaefer (Creator of Z Nation) and John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning). Writer/Executive Producers include John Hyams, Karl Schaefer and Abram Cox (Z Nation).





