Netflix Orders Supernatural Horror Series ARCHIVE 81

Loosely inspired by the popular found footage horror podcast.

Netflix today announced a series order for Archive 81, an original story loosely inspired by the popular found footage horror podcast.

When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody's story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion; Uncorked; Oh Jerome, No) will play Dan Turner.

Dina Shihabi (Ya Bint, Altered Carbon, Ramy, Jack Ryan) is Melody Pendras.

The eight-episode drama is written and executive produced by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries).

View More TV Stories Related Articles