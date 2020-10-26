Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix Orders Supernatural Horror Series ARCHIVE 81

Article Pixel

Loosely inspired by the popular found footage horror podcast.

Oct. 26, 2020  
Netflix Orders Supernatural Horror Series ARCHIVE 81

Netflix today announced a series order for Archive 81, an original story loosely inspired by the popular found footage horror podcast.

When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody's story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion; Uncorked; Oh Jerome, No) will play Dan Turner.

Dina Shihabi (Ya Bint, Altered Carbon, Ramy, Jack Ryan) is Melody Pendras.

The eight-episode drama is written and executive produced by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries).


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk