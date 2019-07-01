Netflix Orders New Series MIDNIGHT MASS

Netflix orders Midnight Mass series under its multi-year television deal with Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy of Intrepid Pictures.

Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix also ordered a second season of the horror anthology, entitled The Haunting of Bly Manor.

An isolated island community experiences miraculous events - and frightening omens - after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

The series will have seven episodes and be directed by creator Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Oculus) and executive produced by Trevor Macy (The Haunting of Hill House, Oculus) and Mike Flanagan.





