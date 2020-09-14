Netflix Orders GOOD TIMES Animated Series

Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane, and Steph Curry produce.

Good Times follows the Evans family as they navigate today's world and contemporary social issues. Just as the original did years ago, Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family, we can keep our heads above water.

Lear produces - this is his first animated series.

"We can't think of anything better, at this time in our culture, than a reimagining of Good Times animated, said Lear and Miller. "In a year filled with darkness, this is one bright light we won't soon forget. Thank you, Sony. Thank you, Netflix. Bless us all."

"It's a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry," said Jones. We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times - but now animated and a little edgier. Let's just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier."

"We are so excited about this project! Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning," said Curry and Peyton. "Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity."

"It's a thrill to be partnering with Norman Lear and to help bring new life to his groundbreaking show Good Times, through the talent and personal stories of Carl Jones and the team at Unanimous, said MacFarlane and Huggins. "Animation is the ideal medium with which to reimagine the original show, and through the lens of Carl's sharp, biting humor, audiences will grow to love these classic characters all over again."

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on Carl Jones' hilarious and extremely personal reimagining of the beloved series Good Times," aid Glenn Adilman, EVP of Comedy Development at SPT. "And with the blue chip producing team of Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry, we know this animated adaptation will live up to the legendary status of the classic original."

