Netflix Cancels THE OA After Two Seasons

Netflix has cancelled The OA after two seasons, according to Deadline.

Season 2 of the mystery drama series was released on March 22. The series that reunited Sundance veterans Brit Marling and director Zal Batmanglij.

"We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry," said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content, Netflix. "We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions."

In The OA, Marling starred as an adopted blind woman who goes missing for seven years. When she suddenly turns up alive, she can see, has unexplained scars on her back, and refers to herself as the OA. Rather than explain things to her parents or the authorities, she reveals her secrets to some locals and gives them her life story. Ultimately, she seeks their help in finding other missing people.

Co-stars included Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson, Alice Krige, Patrick Gibson, Brandon Meyer, Brandon Perea, Ian Alexander and Phyllis Smith.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories