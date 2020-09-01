Netflix Announces THE THREE-BODY PROBLEM from David Benioff, D.B. Weiss & Alexander Woo

Based on the trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Netflix today announced a new dramatic series inspired by the renowned and epic Science fiction trilogy The Three-Body Problem from acclaimed Chinese author Liu Cixin.

As part of a deal with rights-holders The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group, Netflix has been granted the rights to produce the English-language series adaptation of the Hugo Award-winning saga.

Authors Liu Cixin and Ken Liu serve as consulting producers for the mind-bending drama.

The series is described as the story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilization. "Game of Thrones" writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss executive produce alongside Alexander Woo.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world," said Benioff and Weiss.

