Netflix Announces Ensemble Cast for FINDING OHANA

Netflix has announced the ensemble cast for their family film Finding Ohana. The film stars Kea Peahu, Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, Kelly Hu, Ke Huy Quan, Marc Evan Jackson, Ricky Garcia, Ryan Higa, Mapuana Makia, Brad Kalilimoku, X Mayo, and Kyndra Sanchez.

Jude Weng makes her feature directorial debut in the film, written by Christina Strain.

A summer in rural Oahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage

Principal photography begins September 30 in Oahu, Hawaii.

The film joins Netflix's growing slate of live action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the 2019 comedy Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart (Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things) and produced by Wonderland as well as 2020 films Feel the Beat, directed by Elissa Down (The Honor List) and starring Sofia Carson; The Main Event directed by Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Break Point) and produced in partnership with WWE Studios; The Sleepover directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect, Step Up All In); and A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting directed by Rachel Talalay (Dr. Who, Sherlock, Tank Girl).





