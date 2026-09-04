Nemzzz Releases New Mixtape LOCKED IN Featuring Travis Scott, Lil Yachty

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Nemzzz has released his highly anticipated new mixtape LOCKED IN, marking what is being described as a defining moment in the Manchester rapper's rise. The 17 track project arrives alongside the lead single 'GASS' featuring Travis Scott, with the official video for the track premiering the same day at 1PM EST.

'GASS' brings together Nemzzz and Travis Scott, placing the Manchester artist alongside one of the biggest names in global rap while retaining the delivery that has defined his sound. The collaboration serves as a centerpiece of LOCKED IN, reflecting the increasingly international scope of Nemzzz's music.

LOCKED IN is described as Nemzzz's most focused and cohesive body of work to date. Following DO NOT DISTURB and UK Top 10 mixtape RENT'S DUE, the project marks a new stage of his career, building on the sound and mentality that have taken him from Gorton, South Manchester to a rapidly expanding global audience.

Across the 17 tracks, LOCKED IN brings together different sides of Nemzzz's sound. Alongside Travis Scott on 'GASS,' the mixtape features collaborations with Lil Yachty, Cash Cobain, Latto and Tunde, combining major international collaborations with the Manchester identity central to Nemzzz's music.

As its title suggests, LOCKED IN is rooted in a mindset of focus, discipline, consistency and shutting out distractions, themes described as underpinning the project both personally and creatively for Nemzzz. That idea has resonated beyond the mixtape itself, particularly through 'GEEKIN' featuring Lil Yachty, which continues to circulate widely online. Its lyric, 'I've been ghosting you cos I'm working,' is highlighted as capturing the mentality at the heart of the project.

The mixtape's rollout included a run of releases: 'GEEKIN' featuring Lil Yachty, 'LOCKED IN FREESTYLE,' 'KILLIN EM,' 'PRINCE OF THE SCENE' and '4AM.' Each release is said to reveal a different dimension of Nemzzz's sound, from the energy of 'KILLIN EM' to the late-night introspection of '4AM,' which arrived alongside a black and white visual shot by longtime collaborators Don Prod.

The release of LOCKED IN follows a period of significant momentum for Nemzzz. He is described as one of the UK's most streamed rappers, having amassed billions of streams globally, with multiple tracks surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify. His past collaborations include Central Cee, AJ Tracey, Lil Yachty and Latto, alongside support from Drake and other figures across music and culture.

Manchester remains central to Nemzzz's identity. Born and raised in Gorton, he has continued to base himself in the city as his career has expanded globally, bringing a Manchester perspective to a UK rap scene that has historically been dominated by London.

His profile has also extended into fashion and culture, with appearances at Paris Fashion Week, including at Vetements, alongside past collaborations with British streetwear brand Carsicko, features in Vogue and attendance at GQ's Men of the Year Awards.

The LOCKED IN era is also set to move to the stage, with Nemzzz preparing for a forthcoming UK & EU tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Tracklist

1. 4AM

2. TODAY

3. GEEKIN (FEAT. LIL YACHTY)

4. PRINCE OF THE SCENE

5. EXPANSION

6. BRB

7. TRICK (FEAT. CASH COBAIN)

8. HATE ME LOVE ME

9. OK (FEAT. LATTO)

10. GET READY

11. GASS (FEAT. TRAVIS SCOTT)

12. KILLIN EM

13. CLIENTELE (FEAT. TUNDE)

14. CAPTAIN HOOK

15. TOKYO DRIFT

16. WHERE YA GOIN

17. 101

About Nemzzz

Nemzzz is a rapper and artist from Gorton, South Manchester. The son of a reggae and bashment vocalist father and a producer mother, he grew up surrounded by music, with formative influences spanning Vybz Kartel, Bob Marley, Lauryn Hill and SWV. He began uploading tracks to SoundCloud as a teenager before breaking through with 'Elevate' in 2021.

The success of 'Elevate,' followed by '2MS,' established Nemzzz's combination of calm delivery, introspective writing and meticulous production. His mixtape DO NOT DISTURB introduced that sound to a wider audience, with tracks including '8AM in Manny' and 'PTSD' accelerating his rise and attracting international attention.

His follow-up mixtape RENT'S DUE reached the UK Top 10 and featured collaborations including Central Cee. Nemzzz has since grown into one of the UK's most streamed rappers, generating billions of streams while building a global fanbase.

Collaborations with Central Cee, AJ Tracey, Lil Yachty and Latto, alongside continued support from Drake, have further cemented his international standing, while Nemzzz has remained rooted in Manchester and committed to what is described as a refined, minimalist approach central to his identity.

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