Neil DeGrasse Tyson to speak at Landmark Theatre in Syracuse

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Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson will be speaking at Landmark Theatre on Oct 21 in Syracuse, NY. Tyson is a research associate of the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History and the fifth head since 1935 of the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium in New York City, as well as the first occupant of its Frederick P. Rose Directorship.

About This Event

All the things that go bump in the night (and in the day). And yes, the universe wants to kill you: On occasion these collisions — asteroid & comet impacts on Earth, render life extinct. Learn why and how this happens, and what we are doing (or not doing) about it.

Event Details

October 21, 2026

Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson @ Landmark Theatre

Syracuse, NY

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 34 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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