Neil DeGrasse Tyson to speak at Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
The renowned scientist will address cosmic collisions and extinction events at the venue.
Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson will be speaking at Landmark Theatre on Oct 21 in Syracuse, NY. Tyson is a research associate of the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History and the fifth head since 1935 of the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium in New York City, as well as the first occupant of its Frederick P. Rose Directorship.
About This Event
All the things that go bump in the night (and in the day). And yes, the universe wants to kill you: On occasion these collisions — asteroid & comet impacts on Earth, render life extinct. Learn why and how this happens, and what we are doing (or not doing) about it.
Event Details
October 21, 2026
Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson @ Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, NY
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