Nava & Perez Vidauri Breathe New Life into the Classic Romantic Comedy

Inexplicably, genuine romantic comedies have nearly vanished from movie studio slates. In 2009, seven of the 50 highest-grossing films in NORTH AMERICA were rom coms, but by 2017, zero were released at the studio level. Modern audiences who are tapped into the current app-dating culture are not buying the formulaic romantic comedies where courtship simply leads to marriage. However, modernized and diverse romcoms ARE appearing at the independent film level, where they have found success.

Enter husband and wife writer/director duo Cristina Nava & Patrick Perez Vidauri, who are determined to take the genre to a new place. In their new film In Other Words , a tech geek (Brian McClure) lands an investor for his matchmaking app (Chris Kattan), but when his app matches him with a young woman (Natasha Esca), who doesn't speak English, our knight in shining Algorithms must travel to a winery in Mexico and overcome the language barrier as well as his own incessant phobias and insecurities, if he's going to get the girl and close the deal of a lifetime.

In Other Words stars Edy Ganem (Devious Maids), Bryan McClure (Star Command, Atlanta), Natasha Esca (Narcos), Renee Victor (Coco) as well as SNL alum Chris Kattan, in his return to the big screen.

Patrick Perez Vidauri and Cristina Nava are a team of film and television creators, producing cutting edge content for the burgeoning multicultural market. In 2011, they launched Migrant Filmworks and then partnered with Grandave Capital to form LUXIII PICTURES, making In Other Words their first co-production. They are also founding members of a collective of mid-career U.S. based Latino filmmakers called Cinematicas, dedicated to advancing, accelerating, and amplifying Latinx-American storytelling.

As a member of the Writers Guild of America, Cristina Nava got her start writing theater for the stage, moving into television on the hit Hulu series, East Los High. Since then she has written and produced two feature films and as well as a number of television pilots and series. She lives with her husband and three children in Los Angeles.

Patrick Perez Vidauri is a 2nd generation Californian who grew up in Hacienda Heights, CA. He earned his BA in Anthropology at Columbia University and his Masters at UCLA Film School where won a student Emmy for his work. He was hired right out of film school to direct/produce prime time dramas for MyNetwork TV. His feature directorial debut, Lola's LoveShack, a comedy about three Latino boys coming of age in the urban U.S.,won critics and audiences with its smart and funny tone. Will Ferrell had this to say about it,"Heartfelt and silly. It made me laugh, and I hate laughing." It is in distribution worldwide. Patrick's recent producer credits include the Netflix documentary, The Day I Met El Chapo, The Kate Del Castillo Story.





Related Articles View More TV Stories