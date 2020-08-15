Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Sen. Bernie Sanders Join MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD

The episode airs on Sunday, August 16.

Aug. 15, 2020  
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will appear on MEET THE PRESS with Chuck Todd on Sunday.

The roundtable lineup is as follows:

Charles Benson
Anchor, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee

Kasie Hunt
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent; Host of MSNBC's Kasie DC

Jeh Johnson
Former Secretary of Homeland Security

Carol Lee
NBC News Correspondent

Meet the Press is a weekly American television news/interview program broadcast on NBC. MEET THE PRESS specializes in interviews with leaders in Washington, D.C., across the country and even the world on issues of politics, economics, foreign policy and other public affairs, along with panel discussions that provide opinions and analysis. It originates from NBC's bureau in Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV).



