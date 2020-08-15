National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Sen. Bernie Sanders Join MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD
The episode airs on Sunday, August 16.
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will appear on MEET THE PRESS with Chuck Todd on Sunday.
The roundtable lineup is as follows:
Charles Benson
Anchor, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee
Kasie Hunt
NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent; Host of MSNBC's Kasie DC
Jeh Johnson
Former Secretary of Homeland Security
Carol Lee
NBC News Correspondent
Meet the Press is a weekly American television news/interview program broadcast on NBC. MEET THE PRESS specializes in interviews with leaders in Washington, D.C., across the country and even the world on issues of politics, economics, foreign policy and other public affairs, along with panel discussions that provide opinions and analysis. It originates from NBC's bureau in Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV).