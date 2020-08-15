National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Sen. Bernie Sanders Join MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD

The episode airs on Sunday, August 16.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will appear on MEET THE PRESS with Chuck Todd on Sunday.

The roundtable lineup is as follows:

Charles Benson

Anchor, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee



Kasie Hunt

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent; Host of MSNBC's Kasie DC



Jeh Johnson

Former Secretary of Homeland Security



Carol Lee

NBC News Correspondent

Meet the Press is a weekly American television news/interview program broadcast on NBC. MEET THE PRESS specializes in interviews with leaders in Washington, D.C., across the country and even the world on issues of politics, economics, foreign policy and other public affairs, along with panel discussions that provide opinions and analysis. It originates from NBC's bureau in Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV).

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You