National Geographic Announces New Natural History Special THE HIDDEN KINGDOMS OF CHINA

Nat Geo and NAT GEO WILD announced today the new two-hour wildlife special The Hidden Kingdoms of China, which premieres this winter in 172 countries and 43 languages. Spanning from China's highest of mountains and plateaus to its thickest jungles and bamboo forests, The Hidden Kingdoms of China reveals the mysteries of the country's wildlife, some of which rarely have been captured on film, until now.

With unique access to sites throughout the world's most populous country, The Hidden Kingdoms of China transports audiences to five very different worlds - the high mountains, tropical jungles, bamboo forests, great plains and temperate forests. "Stars" of these kingdoms include iconic and charismatic animals - the snow leopard, the giant panda, the Tibetan fox, the golden snub-nosed monkey and a stunning kaleidoscope of jungle creatures.

"National Geographic has long encouraged a spirit of exploration, and China's vast landscape and great variety of wildlife offer many hidden treasures," says Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment for National Geographic Global Networks. "In The Hidden Kingdoms of China, we unveil the wonder, mystery and myth surrounding these creatures."

Using high-specification drones, camera traps and the latest 4K camera technology to engage with these special animals, TheHidden Kingdoms of China brings China's magical realms to life in the most dramatic ways possible. Both sweeping in scale and touchingly intimate in its depictions of wildlife, the special takes a closer look at a wild paradise that is like no other on Earth.

The Hidden Kingdoms of China is produced by Brian Leith Productions in association with CWCA and BiliBili. Ashley Hoppin is executive producer for National Geographic, and Janet Han Vissering is senior vice president of development and production. Geoff Daniels is executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment for National Geographic Global Networks.





