Natalie Morales Will Star With Denzel Washington, Rami Malek in THE LITTLE THINGS
Deadline reports that actress Natalie Morales will star with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in "The Little Things."
The film follows Deke (Washington), a burned-out Kern County, CA. deputy sheriff who teams with Baxter (Malek), a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. Deke's nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma.
Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. Jared Leto is in talks to join in the role as the serial killer in the project from writer-director John Lee Hancock. Morales will play a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department detective working for Baxter.
Morales is known for her roles on "Abby's" and "Parks and Recreation." She also was a series regular on "The Grinder," and starred in "Battle of the Sexes" and "Stuber" on the big screen.
