Natalia Grace Speaks Out in New ID Six-Part Docuseries

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced TODAY a new chapter in the twisted family saga of Natalia Grace Barnett, THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS, which will premiere on Monday, January 1.

Picking up where the shocking finale of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE left off, NATALIA SPEAKS dives headfirst into the questions, controversies, and secrets unearthed in the first installment, but this time, Natalia shares her side of the story.

The six-part docuseries will also showcase an extensive, emotional sit down between Natalia and adoptive father Michael Barnett as they sit face-to-face for the first time and come to terms with the accusations that have been thrown around in both directions. THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS will premiere across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, January 1, airing nightly from 9-11PM ET/PT.

“When THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE premiered earlier this year, audiences were insatiably compelled by this twisted, confounding saga, MAKING IT one of ID’s most viewed, new series across cable and streaming. This story is far from over and it’s clear our viewers have many more questions they want answered. NATALIA SPEAKS is our response to that demand and offers Natalia’s perspective to this stranger than fiction mystery,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS offers exclusive access to Natalia Grace Barnett as she shares her story and confronts her former adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett’s accusations head on. Over the course of six parts, NATALIA SPEAKS retraces her adoption saga and the Barnett’s allegations from Natalia’s perspective, offering insight into what really went on BEHIND CLOSED DOORS in the Barnett’s home and how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with a rare genetic disorder, but rather a homicidal adult intent on harming them and their children. NATALIA SPEAKS also features previously unseen evidence and footage, as well as new theories and testimony from an array of voices, including the retired FBI agents who initially investigated Natalia’s case, genetic experts who help determine Natalia’s true age, and the Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck who prosecuted Michael in his October 2022 trial. In addition, the docuseries sheds light into Natalia’s next chapter, offering a portrait of her life with her new adoptive family and exclusive interviews with her adoptive parents, Bishop Antown and Christina Manns.

Ahead of the premiere, ID will debut THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: THE ROAD TO NATALIA SPEAKS on Friday, December 26 at 9/8c, which will feature legal analyst Beth Karas, who is featured across both series, breaking down the key moments and takeaways from the first installment to highlight just what is at stake for Natalia as NATALIA SPEAKS picks back up with her story.

