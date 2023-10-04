Naples International Film Festival Announces Lineup Of Films And Events For 15th Anniversary Edition

Naples announced TODAY the film lineup for the 15th annual Naples International Film Festival (NIFF), to be held October 26-29, 2023.

The film festival will open with the East Coast premiere of R.J. Daniel Hanna's epic cycling drama, Hard Miles, and will close with a special presentation of Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, featuring a live performance of John Williams' iconic score by the Naples Philharmonic and conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly.

Christian Cicerone's Duelers will make its world premiere, Arabella Burfitt-Dons's Grey Matter makes its U.S. premiere, and both Gilles Legardinier's Mr. Blake At Your Service! and Ido Mizrahy's The Longest Goodbye will make their East Coast premieres at NIFF.

This year, NIFF will include 57 films (12 narrative features, 10 documentary features and 35 short films) representing eight countries, with several of those films including in-person post-screening filmmaker Q&A conversations. Select filmmakers will also participate in panel discussions during the festival. All screenings and associated events will be held in-person in Hayes Hall or Norris Garden on the Artis—Naples Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus or at the festival's new venue partner, Paragon Theaters – Pavilion.

“We are thrilled to unveil this exceptional lineup of films that promises to captivate and inspire our audiences during the 15th anniversary of the Naples International Film Festival. These offerings are a testament to our unwavering commitment to the art of independent film and to the community,” said Artis—Naples CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen. “We have pulled out all the stops with this selection of films reflecting the diverse and compelling breadth of stories from around the world, and we are eager to share these cinematic treasures with our patrons.”

“We strive every year to unite the world of cinema, the creativity of filmmakers and the enthusiasm of our audiences,” explained David Filner, executive vice president, artistic operations. “Whether we're spotlighting documentaries that resonate with our artistic mission or sharing profound narratives about the highs and lows of life, NIFF is a unique forum where filmmakers and our vibrant community of cinephiles converge, embracing the multidisciplinary vision that defines Artis—Naples.”

Festival Producer Shannon Franklin emphasized NIFF's outstanding reputation among filmmakers, which has made the festival a yearly destination for filmmakers. “Year after year, NIFF serves as a welcoming space for dedicated filmmakers and enthusiastic audiences,” she said. “This enduring appreciation is reflected in the glowing reviews we see every year from festival filmmakers and attendees alike.”

On Thursday, October 26, the Naples International Film Festival commences with its signature red-carpet event at Hayes Hall (5833 Pelican Bay Blvd). The Opening Night film will be R.J. Daniel Hanna's Hard Miles, which tells the story of a strong-willed social worker at a youth prison (played by Matthew Modine of Stranger Things) assembling a cycling team of imprisoned teens convicts for a transformative 1,000-mile ride across the country. Hanna, Modine, cast member Jahking Guillory, and producer/co-writer Christian Sander are all scheduled to attend.

Hayes Hall will also be the location for the special presentation of Steven Spielberg's family classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) on Closing Night, Sunday, October 29. The presentation of a classic or beloved film accompanied by a live performance of the film's score has become a tradition and one of the celebrated highlights unique to the Naples International Film Festival. Under the baton of Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly, the Naples Philharmonic will perform John Williams' iconic score live as the film screens over the stage.

NIFF 2023 will also feature the return of the festival's popular “Screenings Under the Stars.” Two screenings will be presented on a large outdoor screen in the beautiful Norris Garden on the Artis—Naples cultural campus. This year, these outdoor screenings include Michael Selditch's documentary feature Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field on Friday, October 27, and a collection of short films titled Viewpoints on Saturday, October 28.

This package of four short films offers audiences a variety of unique perspectives—including an industrious 7-year-old hustling on the streets of New York City (Lloyd Lee Choi's Closing Dynasty); a young man's night out on the town gone wrong (John F. Beach's They Grow Up So Fast); the challenging relationship between a woman recovering from an injury and her Soviet-born absentee father, who came to take care of her (Milana Vayntrub's Pickled Herring); and the true story of an ambitious young ballet dancer's journey to overcome a devastating injury (Danny Mooney'sSandpaper).

Happy Clothes director Michael Selditch is scheduled to join for a post-screening Q&A on October 27, and Sandpaper director Mooney is scheduled to join for a post-screening Q&A on October 28.

Films in the Naples International Film Festival's competition categories will vie for more than $10,000 in cash prizes, including the Audience Awards for Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best Short as well as the Focus on the Arts Award, given to a feature-length narrative or documentary film with an emphasis on one or more of the visual or performing arts. For the fifth consecutive year, NIFF will also present juried awards in the Narrative Feature and Documentary Feature categories.

All Happy Families, The Problem of the Hero, Scrap

The Narrative Feature Juried Competition slate includes three Florida premieres: Haroula Rose's All Happy Families, about the comical family dysfunction that ensues after news breaks of a TV star's on-set misconduct allegations; Shaun Dozier's The Problem of the Hero, which follows two 20th-century literary greats as they spar over race, class, politics, social justice and creative agency—all over a single script page that now threatens to end their friendship; and Vivian Kerr's Scrap, which tells the story of a single mom in Los Angeles who struggles to hide her homelessness from her estranged family when she is laid off at work.

Art for Everybody, Full Circle, Maestra

Also featuring three Florida premieres, the Documentary Feature Juried Competition includes Miranda Yousef's Art for Everybody, which delves into the hidden demons of well-known painter Thomas Kinkade; Josh Berman's Full Circle, offering an unflinching examination of the challenges that come with spinal cord injury and a celebration of the personal growth that can be sparked by tragedy; and Maggie Contreras' Maestra, which follows five women from around the world as they shatter the glass ceilings in the male-dominated world of orchestral conducting.

Duelers, Grey Matter, Heightened

Additional highlights among the festival's selected narrative features include the world premiere of Christian Cicerone's Duelers, a musical drama taking place on the last night before a dueling piano bar closes its doors for the last time.

Arabella Burfitt-Dons' Grey Matter receives its U.S. premiere at NIFF, which tells the tale of Chloe, a teenager who becomes a stay-at-home caregiver overnight when her grandmother is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and the pair's resolution to enjoy one last memorable summer together.

And seeing its Florida premiere, Sara Friedman's dramatic comedy Heightened follows a young woman who returns home to Maine after a mental breakdown. Luckily, her nature-induced panic attacks subside in the company of her new supervisor, who dreams of becoming a real park ranger, and romantic feelings bloom as the two learn to lean on one another. The film features the first onscreen reunion of husband-and-wife actors Xander Berkeley and Sarah Clarke since the popular TV series 24 went off the air.

Pianoforte, Out There: A National Parks Story, Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection

Additional documentary feature highlights include Jakub Piątek's Pianoforte, granting a thrilling behind-the-scenes portrait of the young pianists participating in the legendary International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland, as classical masterworks provide a spellbinding soundtrack.

Out There: A National Parks Story follows two childhood friends as they embark on a 10,000-mile road trip through the United States' national parks, documenting conversations with the people they meet along the way. The film features the stunning visuals of sweeping American landscapes, acting as a love letter to the National Park Service. Audiences will also witness the tragic personal struggles of pop superstar Karen Carpenter in Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection.

Told through the testimonies of those who knew her, this documentary reveals the challenges faced by Carpenter behind closed doors, from low self-esteem and a disheartening love life to her battle with the eating disorder that brought about her untimely death at the age of 32.

Themes for the Naples International Film Festival's curated short film programs include True Stories, Family Affair, Journeys, Viewpoints, Unexpected Outcomes and the recurring Student Filmmaker Showcase.

Hosted by Artis—Naples' resident film critic, Elaine Newton, NIFF's panel discussions with filmmakers will include Tales from the Set (Friday, October 27), offering a deep dive into the fascinating world of filmmaking with rare glimpses into the captivating processes that unfold behind the scenes in moviemaking, and Film of Art (Saturday, October 28), which delves into the synergy between cinema and the arts, illuminating the medium of film as a canvas that both reflects and enhances our understanding of artistic expression.

Tickets for all screenings and activities at Paragon Theaters – Pavilion go on sale September 27. Tickets for the Opening Night Film and Party; the Closing Night Awards Ceremony, Film and Wrap Party; and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert are currently on sale. For more information, visit artisnaples.org/niff.

Check out the complete lineup here.