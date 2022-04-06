Nancy Meyers to Write, Direct & Produce New Feature Film for Netflix

Nancy Meyers (writer, director and producer of The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, It's Complicated, The Intern; writer and producer of Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II; and director of What Women Want) will write, direct and produce a new feature film for Netflix.

Meyers and Netflix partnered in 2020 to release the short film Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) on Netflix social channels, bringing together the cast of Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II as well as Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh and Ben Platt for a very special Banks family reunion that benefited World Central Kitchen.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Photo Credit: Peggy Sirota