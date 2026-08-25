HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS to Air New Episode

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The HBO Original series HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS returns with another episode TONIGHT, AUGUST 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the five-episode series will premiere subsequent Tuesdays through September 1.

This season marks the first time since 'Hard Knocks' launched in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens that the series documents the defending Super Bowl champion. HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS marks the franchise's first appearance on the 21-time Sports Emmy-winning series.

TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS is narrated by Liev Schreiber.

The Hard Knocks Podcast: Seattle Seahawks is available on HBO Max and wherever podcasts are available. The official podcast of the Emmy Award-winning HBO Original series features conversations with players, coaches, and special guests, offering additional insight and behind-the-scenes stories from the Seahawks' training camp.

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