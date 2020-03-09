NIGHTLINE Presents Special Coverage of COVID-19

Beginning tonight, ABC News' "Nightline" will devote its show fully to continual coverage of COVID-19. "Nightline" will take a distinctive look at the global and domestic effects of the coronavirus outbreak from testing and quarantined cases to business, labor and politics. Coverage will feature reporting from ABC News' network of correspondents around the globe, newsmaker interviews, viewer questions answered by ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, analysis and expert insight on the latest developments, and more. The program's move to single-topic coverage is a return to its roots when "Nightline" launched 40 years ago with daily news updates on the Iran hostage crisis.

"In times of global crisis, we as journalists have a public service to give our viewers the essential information they need to stay informed and help them make any decisions for their own and their family's well-being," said Steven Baker, executive producer of "Nightline." "This type of in-depth daily coverage is in the show's DNA. After all, it was 40 years ago that our show began with daily news updates on the Iran hostage crisis."

Beginning Tuesday, March 10, ABC Audio's daily program "COVID-19: What You Need to Know" will be available to podcast listeners for free on all major podcast platforms. "COVID-19: What You Need to Know" is hosted by anchor and correspondent Aaron Katersky. It features the latest headlines and updates on the coronavirus outbreak as well as Dr. Ashton answering questions from social media.

The latest ABC News reporting on COVID-19 is available here.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer.





