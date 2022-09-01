NFL: ICONS Sets Season Two Premiere on EPIX

EPIX has announced the season two premiere of NFL Icons. The first episode is set to debut on September 10.

What defines an icon? From the NFL FILMS vault in Mount Laurel, New Jersey comes a documentary series profiling NFL icons and Hall of Fame players, coaches, and changemakers.

Each hour-long, single-subject film stitches together decades of interview archives and highlights. Spanning the icon's career, the series dives deep into the critical decisions, plays, and personality that came to define their legacy and the game of football. Season Two icons include Walter Payton, Troy Aikman, Jimmy Johnson, and Cris Carter, while Season One featured Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Joe Namath, Brett Favre, Vince Lombardi, Jerome Bettis, Steve Sabol, and Marcus Allen.

NFL Icons Season One outperformed the prior season of unscripted sports programming by 87% across all of EPIX's viewing platforms, and the linear viewership increased by 70% versus the prior season of unscripted sports programming.

Episode ONE - "NFL Icons: John Madden" - September 10, 2022 at 10:00 P.M. EDT/PDT

Arguably the greatest icon in football history, Madden's rare combination of charisma, vision, and leadership made generations of fans fall in love with the game. See how his love of Vince Lombardi set his path to coaching, where he shaped the identity of the legendary Oakland Raiders, and follow his climb to a SUPER BOWL title, growth as THE VOICE of pro football on television, influence through video games, and enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame-all of which Madden attributed to his vocation as a teacher.

Episode TWO - "NFL Icons: Walter Payton" - September 17, 2022 at 10:00 P.M. EDT/PDT

The story of the legendary Chicago Bears running back, who won a SUPER BOWL and became the NFL's all-time rushing leader, as told through archives and new interviews with his children Brittney and Jarrett. The challenges of Payton's rise from a small-town Mississippi childhood to global stardom in sports and pop culture. His extraordinary "Flu Game," hill-running, fashion sense, and untimely death from a rare disease are covered in depth, along with his legacy through the prestigious awards named in his honor.

