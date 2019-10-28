NFFTY Announces 2019 Jury and Audience Awards

NFFTY is the world's largest and most influential film festival for emerging directors, showcases work by filmmakers 24 and younger from around the globe. NFFTY returned for its 13th consecutive year October 24 - October 27 in Seattle, Washington with thousands attending the festival. This year's festival featured over 287 films from 24 states and 24 countries. The award winners - including jury, audience and special achievement awards - have been announced.

The winning school of the 48 HOUR FILM OFF will receive a $1000 cash prize for their school from NFFTY. NEW TALENT AWARDS (Ages 14 and Under, 15 - 19, and 20 - 24) will receive software and licenses from Blackmagic Design and Audiosocket. Jury Award Winners will receive 2 TB hard drives from LaCie and $500 cash prize. Winners of STORY STARTS HERE, presented by Vancouver Film School, will receive $500 cash prize for both Best Pilot and Best Screenplay, and all finalists of STORY STARTS HERE will receive a copy of Final Draft 11. Winners in Music Video and VFX categories receive software suite licences from Red Giant.

NFFTY also expanded commitment to emerging filmmakers' exposure to industry professionals, expanding jury competition across eight categories with 31 jurors, whose bios can be found at: https://www.nffty.org/jury-members

JURY AWARDS:

BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM (STUDENT), HONORABLE MENTION (presented by LaCie) - Your Security - Elias ZX

BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM (STUDENT) - (presented by LaCie) - Umbilical Cord to Heaven - Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan,

Hannah Schierbeek, Keaton McQuarrie, John Eblahan

BEST ANIMATION, HONORABLE MENTION (presented by LaCie) - Hold the Sun in Your Hands - Xenia Bernal, Ian Kim, Hank Schoen, India Spencer, Talia Abel, Alejandro Moses de la Vega, Eva Suissa, Michael Zambrano

BEST ANIMATION (presented by LaCie) - Grab My Hand - Camrus Johnson

BEST ANIMATION (STUDENT) (presented by LaCie) - The Emergency Brake - Maci How, Ari Reuven

BEST DOCUMENTARY (presented by LaCie) - Seeds of Deceit - Miriam Guttman

BEST DOCUMENTARY (STUDENT), HONORABLE MENTION (presented by LaCie) - Scaling Iceland - Adam Hersko-RonaTas

BEST DOCUMENTARY (STUDENT) (presented by LaCie) - The Gospel of Combat - David Hutchinson

BEST NARRATIVE SHORT, HONORABLE MENTION (presented by LaCie) - Lavender - Matthew Puccini

BEST NARRATIVE SHORT (presented by LaCie) - My Time - Giulia Gandini

BEST NARRATIVE SHORT (STUDENT) (presented by LaCie) - Tree #3 - Omer Ben-Shachar

NEW TALENT:

AGE 14 AND UNDER - Billy Quinn - Love is the Most Important Thing

AGE 15-19 - Allee Stone - after.

AGE 20-24 - Sidi Wang - Lucky Girl

JURY/AUDIENCE AWARDS (50/50 WEIGHTING):

48 HOUR FILM OFF:

1ST PLACE - St. Margaret's Episcopal School

2ND PLACE - Mount Si High School

3RD PLACE - Vancouver School of the Arts and Academies

SPECIAL AWARDS:

KATHY REICHGERDT INSPIRATION AWARD

WINNER: Catherine McCord - You're Gonna Be Okay

INTERLOCHEN ARTS ACADEMY AWARD

WINNER: Dancing on Black and White - John Li

GIVE VOLUNTEERS AWARD

WINNER: 106 Days - Claire Imler

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

BEST MUSIC VIDEO - Claud - "I Wish You Were Gay" - Christina Xing, Shane Bagwell

BEST VFX (presented by Red Giant) - Iglooghost - "Amu's Hoop" - Luke Gibson, Seamus Malluagh, Christopher Casey Denton

BEST VFX, HONORABLE MENTION (presented by Red Giant) - Moth - Shu Zhu, Shincy Lu, Ayinde Anderson, G. Wilson

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Scaling Iceland - Adam Hersko-RonaTas

BEST EDITING - How We're Gonna Make it Through Till The Morning Sun - Mackie Mallison

BEST DIRECTING - Open - Sarah Nocquet

BEST ACTING - Tabitha in Love - Christian Flashman

STORY STARTS HERE: SCREENPLAY COMPETITION:

BEST PILOT (presented by Vancouver Film School): Hire Up - Rebekah Covington

BEST SCREENPLAY (SHORT) (presented by Vancouver Film School): A Crown for Queenie - Tiffany Lin

FINALISTS:

One Man Show (Screenplay, Short) - Ben Kadie

Spit Head (Pilot) - Theo Taplitz

Sorry (Pilot) - Emily Adams

Perfect Match (Screenplay, Short) - Molly Smith

AUDIENCE AWARDS:

OPENING NIGHT: BOLD & BEAUTIFUL - Tree #3 - Omer Ben-Shachar

MORNING ECLECTIC (presented by Biola University) - Bubblehead - Vigga Wagner

FAMILY TIES - Mormor - Matthew MacDonald

A.L.: ARTIFICIAL LIFE (presented by MoPOP) - Midnight Marathon - Jonah Haber, Stefan Vucic, Michael Hua

RECLAIMING ME - Melons - Hailey McGill

GLOBAL CURRENTS (presented by GIVE Volunteers) - Rainbow Mothers - Elle Luan, Guoxiu Jiang, John Baxter

PALPABLE PERFORMANCES (presented by SHIFT) - Chronie - Derek Mari, Halley Albert, Cullum Andrews

HAPPY HOUR SHORTS - Freak Beast - Kyle Blaich, Honor Kidd, Jake Dugger, Roman Richard

POWERFUL GRIT - What Daphne Saw - Lizz Marshall

THE LONG & SHORT OF IT - Asri (Distant) - Ecegül Bayram, Crystal Zhang, Konstantin Lyubimov

A SCREENING DARKLY - Bubble - Vicente Manzano, Alfonso Torres

AFTER HOURS ABSURDITY - A Slight Inconvenience - Alan Moutal, Christian Hyatt, Eli Bessudo, Enrique De la Garza

BRING THE KIDS (presented by Southern Oregon University) - The Last Straw - Emma Craft

ART IN MOTION - Black Girl Poem - Daryl Paris Bright, Ariel Zucker, Kaytie Nielsen, Anatola Pabst

HUMAN IDENTITIES (Ithaca College Park School of Communications) - Queen of the Dinosaurs - Addison Dlott, Unagh Frank, Jacob Markwardt, Audrey Warner, Steven Stewart

OUR CHANGING EARTH (presented by NowThis) - Of the Sea - Jordyn Romero

LEVEL UP! - The Lightning Man - Jonathan Goetzman, Bella Wadhwani, Alexa Cha, Hannah Freeman

IMMERSE YOURSELF - Harry, This is Nora - Isaiah Berra

CENTERPIECE (co-presented by LaCie) - Wild Love - Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Lea Gorgés, Maryka Laudet,

Zoé Sottiaux, Corentin Yvergniaux, Julien Deparis

RADICAL EXPERIMENTS - Someday My Daughter Will Make Art About When I Was Young - Tessa Hill

NIGHT TERRORS (presented by Studio School) - Polaroid - Ben Schwartz

CINEMATIC JOURNEY - The Gospel of Combat - David Hutchinson, Marli Tague, John Lowell Anderson, Jared Chance

FACING THE FRONTIER (presented by Capilano University) - Lucky Girl - Sidi Wang, Sonia Li, Mariana Gonzalez

COME AS YOU ARE (presented by Seattle Pride) - Seahorse - Drew Praskovich, Kaitlin Nash, Ashley Stokes, Alia Ssemakula

LOCALS ONLY (presented by Seattle Film Institute) - Living with Ana

Saia Dugan, Marley Rankin, Violet Collins, Olivia Flego-Wirth

EXISTENTIAL EPICS - Wavering - Jordan Gustafson, Matthew Planer, Lauren Cabanas, Layla Kornota

ANIMATION SENSATIONS (presented by Point Park University) - Mending - Lilly Parker, Sarah Wimbish, Meera Gandhi, Natalie Piszcz

SLAPS, BOPS, & BANGERS - Starbuck - "Words" - Dawson Taylor

LIGHTEN UP! - The Magic Words - Matthew Marucci, Domenic Porcari, Megan Dumke, Aquia Williams

CLOSING NIGHT: GENERATION NOW - Virgencita - Giselle Bonilla





