NFFTY Announces 2019 Jury and Audience Awards
NFFTY is the world's largest and most influential film festival for emerging directors, showcases work by filmmakers 24 and younger from around the globe. NFFTY returned for its 13th consecutive year October 24 - October 27 in Seattle, Washington with thousands attending the festival. This year's festival featured over 287 films from 24 states and 24 countries. The award winners - including jury, audience and special achievement awards - have been announced.
The winning school of the 48 HOUR FILM OFF will receive a $1000 cash prize for their school from NFFTY. NEW TALENT AWARDS (Ages 14 and Under, 15 - 19, and 20 - 24) will receive software and licenses from Blackmagic Design and Audiosocket. Jury Award Winners will receive 2 TB hard drives from LaCie and $500 cash prize. Winners of STORY STARTS HERE, presented by Vancouver Film School, will receive $500 cash prize for both Best Pilot and Best Screenplay, and all finalists of STORY STARTS HERE will receive a copy of Final Draft 11. Winners in Music Video and VFX categories receive software suite licences from Red Giant.
NFFTY also expanded commitment to emerging filmmakers' exposure to industry professionals, expanding jury competition across eight categories with 31 jurors, whose bios can be found at: https://www.nffty.org/jury-members
JURY AWARDS:
BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM (STUDENT), HONORABLE MENTION (presented by LaCie) - Your Security - Elias ZX
BEST EXPERIMENTAL FILM (STUDENT) - (presented by LaCie) - Umbilical Cord to Heaven - Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan,
Hannah Schierbeek, Keaton McQuarrie, John Eblahan
BEST ANIMATION, HONORABLE MENTION (presented by LaCie) - Hold the Sun in Your Hands - Xenia Bernal, Ian Kim, Hank Schoen, India Spencer, Talia Abel, Alejandro Moses de la Vega, Eva Suissa, Michael Zambrano
BEST ANIMATION (presented by LaCie) - Grab My Hand - Camrus Johnson
BEST ANIMATION (STUDENT) (presented by LaCie) - The Emergency Brake - Maci How, Ari Reuven
BEST DOCUMENTARY (presented by LaCie) - Seeds of Deceit - Miriam Guttman
BEST DOCUMENTARY (STUDENT), HONORABLE MENTION (presented by LaCie) - Scaling Iceland - Adam Hersko-RonaTas
BEST DOCUMENTARY (STUDENT) (presented by LaCie) - The Gospel of Combat - David Hutchinson
BEST NARRATIVE SHORT, HONORABLE MENTION (presented by LaCie) - Lavender - Matthew Puccini
BEST NARRATIVE SHORT (presented by LaCie) - My Time - Giulia Gandini
BEST NARRATIVE SHORT (STUDENT) (presented by LaCie) - Tree #3 - Omer Ben-Shachar
NEW TALENT:
AGE 14 AND UNDER - Billy Quinn - Love is the Most Important Thing
AGE 15-19 - Allee Stone - after.
AGE 20-24 - Sidi Wang - Lucky Girl
JURY/AUDIENCE AWARDS (50/50 WEIGHTING):
48 HOUR FILM OFF:
1ST PLACE - St. Margaret's Episcopal School
2ND PLACE - Mount Si High School
3RD PLACE - Vancouver School of the Arts and Academies
SPECIAL AWARDS:
KATHY REICHGERDT INSPIRATION AWARD
WINNER: Catherine McCord - You're Gonna Be Okay
INTERLOCHEN ARTS ACADEMY AWARD
WINNER: Dancing on Black and White - John Li
GIVE VOLUNTEERS AWARD
WINNER: 106 Days - Claire Imler
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:
BEST MUSIC VIDEO - Claud - "I Wish You Were Gay" - Christina Xing, Shane Bagwell
BEST VFX (presented by Red Giant) - Iglooghost - "Amu's Hoop" - Luke Gibson, Seamus Malluagh, Christopher Casey Denton
BEST VFX, HONORABLE MENTION (presented by Red Giant) - Moth - Shu Zhu, Shincy Lu, Ayinde Anderson, G. Wilson
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - Scaling Iceland - Adam Hersko-RonaTas
BEST EDITING - How We're Gonna Make it Through Till The Morning Sun - Mackie Mallison
BEST DIRECTING - Open - Sarah Nocquet
BEST ACTING - Tabitha in Love - Christian Flashman
STORY STARTS HERE: SCREENPLAY COMPETITION:
BEST PILOT (presented by Vancouver Film School): Hire Up - Rebekah Covington
BEST SCREENPLAY (SHORT) (presented by Vancouver Film School): A Crown for Queenie - Tiffany Lin
FINALISTS:
One Man Show (Screenplay, Short) - Ben Kadie
Spit Head (Pilot) - Theo Taplitz
Sorry (Pilot) - Emily Adams
Perfect Match (Screenplay, Short) - Molly Smith
AUDIENCE AWARDS:
OPENING NIGHT: BOLD & BEAUTIFUL - Tree #3 - Omer Ben-Shachar
MORNING ECLECTIC (presented by Biola University) - Bubblehead - Vigga Wagner
FAMILY TIES - Mormor - Matthew MacDonald
A.L.: ARTIFICIAL LIFE (presented by MoPOP) - Midnight Marathon - Jonah Haber, Stefan Vucic, Michael Hua
RECLAIMING ME - Melons - Hailey McGill
GLOBAL CURRENTS (presented by GIVE Volunteers) - Rainbow Mothers - Elle Luan, Guoxiu Jiang, John Baxter
PALPABLE PERFORMANCES (presented by SHIFT) - Chronie - Derek Mari, Halley Albert, Cullum Andrews
HAPPY HOUR SHORTS - Freak Beast - Kyle Blaich, Honor Kidd, Jake Dugger, Roman Richard
POWERFUL GRIT - What Daphne Saw - Lizz Marshall
THE LONG & SHORT OF IT - Asri (Distant) - Ecegül Bayram, Crystal Zhang, Konstantin Lyubimov
A SCREENING DARKLY - Bubble - Vicente Manzano, Alfonso Torres
AFTER HOURS ABSURDITY - A Slight Inconvenience - Alan Moutal, Christian Hyatt, Eli Bessudo, Enrique De la Garza
BRING THE KIDS (presented by Southern Oregon University) - The Last Straw - Emma Craft
ART IN MOTION - Black Girl Poem - Daryl Paris Bright, Ariel Zucker, Kaytie Nielsen, Anatola Pabst
HUMAN IDENTITIES (Ithaca College Park School of Communications) - Queen of the Dinosaurs - Addison Dlott, Unagh Frank, Jacob Markwardt, Audrey Warner, Steven Stewart
OUR CHANGING EARTH (presented by NowThis) - Of the Sea - Jordyn Romero
LEVEL UP! - The Lightning Man - Jonathan Goetzman, Bella Wadhwani, Alexa Cha, Hannah Freeman
IMMERSE YOURSELF - Harry, This is Nora - Isaiah Berra
CENTERPIECE (co-presented by LaCie) - Wild Love - Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Lea Gorgés, Maryka Laudet,
Zoé Sottiaux, Corentin Yvergniaux, Julien Deparis
RADICAL EXPERIMENTS - Someday My Daughter Will Make Art About When I Was Young - Tessa Hill
NIGHT TERRORS (presented by Studio School) - Polaroid - Ben Schwartz
CINEMATIC JOURNEY - The Gospel of Combat - David Hutchinson, Marli Tague, John Lowell Anderson, Jared Chance
FACING THE FRONTIER (presented by Capilano University) - Lucky Girl - Sidi Wang, Sonia Li, Mariana Gonzalez
COME AS YOU ARE (presented by Seattle Pride) - Seahorse - Drew Praskovich, Kaitlin Nash, Ashley Stokes, Alia Ssemakula
LOCALS ONLY (presented by Seattle Film Institute) - Living with Ana
Saia Dugan, Marley Rankin, Violet Collins, Olivia Flego-Wirth
EXISTENTIAL EPICS - Wavering - Jordan Gustafson, Matthew Planer, Lauren Cabanas, Layla Kornota
ANIMATION SENSATIONS (presented by Point Park University) - Mending - Lilly Parker, Sarah Wimbish, Meera Gandhi, Natalie Piszcz
SLAPS, BOPS, & BANGERS - Starbuck - "Words" - Dawson Taylor
LIGHTEN UP! - The Magic Words - Matthew Marucci, Domenic Porcari, Megan Dumke, Aquia Williams
CLOSING NIGHT: GENERATION NOW - Virgencita - Giselle Bonilla