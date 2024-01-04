NEXT GOAL WINS Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release

From Academy Award winner Taika Waititi* (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, What We Do In The Shadows) comes Next Goal Wins, a heartwarming and hilarious tale inspired by the true-life story of soccer underdogs American Samoa and their stumbling attempts to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Described as “big-hearted and feel-good” (Wendy Ide, Screen Daily), “a perfect underdog movie” (Martin Tsai, The Wrap), and “one of the best comedies of the year” (Dayna Eileen, CGM Backlot), the film stars acclaimed actor Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class, The Killer) as Thomas Rongen, the maverick coach with the near-impossible task of trying to turn one of the world's worst soccer team into winners.

The international ensemble cast also includes Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Semu Filipo, Lehi Falepapalangi, with Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss.

Be the first to watch at home when Next Goal Wins becomes available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu on January 16, and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on February 27, with never-before-seen bonus content including Taika Waititi's homage to American Samoa, Polynesian culture, and sports movies.

Film Synopsis

Based on a true story, this heartfelt underdog comedy follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, the team hires down-on-his- luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team into winners.

Bonus Features**

Featurette

Creating The Pitch of Life – Explore filmmaker Taika Waititi's loving homage to American Samoa, Polynesian culture, and the sports movie in this delightfully entertaining short-form documentary. See what it took to make a winning movie about the losingest soccer team in the world.

Deleted Scene

Priest Blessing the Team

**Bonus features vary by product and retailer