NBC to Air a Special Telecast of CANNONBALL

NBC will air a special telecast of "Cannonball" on Monday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. As previously announced, the show will premiere Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on USA Network.

The series features contestants from all across America as they face-off in a variety of water obstacles in one of the biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created. From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world's fastest drop towers, "Cannonball" contestants will battle a variety of water obstacles to win a $10,000 cash prize.

WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz will serve as hosts. Simon Gibson will be the sideline reporter.

"Cannonball" is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment, based on the original format by ITV Studios Netherlands Content B.V. and licensed by ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer, Stijn Bakkers and Kevin Wehrenberg.

