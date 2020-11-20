NBC and Time Partner for Inaugural TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR Special Set for Thursday, Dec. 10

Joining forces with TIME for exclusive coverage in highlighting the individual or group that has had the greatest influence on the events of the year, NBC is presenting the first-ever "TIME Person of the Year" special, set for Thursday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to the 2020 Person of the Year, the special will spotlight TIME editors' selections for the categories that recognize the influence of individuals in specific sectors: Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardians of the Year.

The "TIME Person of the Year" telecast will review the extraordinary year of 2020 through exclusive interviews. It will include in-depth profiles highlighting the year's most prominent global stories, surprise appearances and musical performances, and more.

"This special, as Person of the Year has done for nearly a century, will provide a unique window into this extraordinarily challenging year by telling the stories of the people who shaped it," said TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

"The TIME Person of the Year is one of the most distinguished recognitions going back nearly a century, and we're excited to collaborate with TIME in a year like no other," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment.

Since 1927, TIME editors have named a Person of the Year to recognize the person or group of people who had the greatest influence on the events of the year - for better or worse.

TIME's 2020 Person of the Year coverage, which includes a special issue, multiple worldwide covers and exclusive photography and video packages, will go live on Time.com on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Produced in partnership with P&G, "TIME Person of the Year" was created by TIME's Emmy Award-winning television and film division TIME Studios with MaggieVision Productions serving as showrunners. The special is presented by State Farm and Amazon.

View More TV Stories Related Articles