NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Olympic Trials For Speed Skating

NBC Sports presents five days of exclusive coverage of the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock from the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wis., beginning tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Five individual Olympic distances (500m, 1000m, 1500m, 3000m [women only], 5000m [men only]) and the men's and women's mass start events all will be contested at the Trials with the results determining the Olympic team. The U.S. is guaranteed qualifying spots for at least five women and seven men at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The stacked field of Olympic hopefuls includes American record holder in the women's 500m and 2018 Olympian Erin Jackson, 2018 Olympic bronze medalist and world record holder in the women's 1000m Brittany Bowe, and two-time Olympian Joey Mantia (all of whom are natives of Ocala, Florida), and 17-year-old Jordan Stolz (Kewaskum, Wisconsin).

Opening night coverage on Wednesday features the women's 3000m and men's 5000m beginning at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. The following three evenings feature the men's and women's 1000m, 500m, and 1500m, respectively, on USA Network. NBC and Peacock will present an hour-and-a-half of highlights coverage Sunday, getting underway at 12:30 p.m. ET. The men's and women's mass start mark the final events of Trials competition on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Bill Spaulding will call the Trials from Milwaukee, alongside 2006 Olympic gold medalist and three-time Olympic medalist Joey Cheek (analyst), and Todd Lewis (reporter).

Coverage on NBC and USA Network is live streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.