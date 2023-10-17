NBC Renews Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM For Third Season

The Emmy Award-nominated, Jimmy Fallon-hosted game show “That’s My Jam” will return to NBC for a third season. One of only a handful of series that grew its total audience during the 2022-23 season, the hourlong hit show will be back with another 10 original episodes and one “Greatest Hits” compilation.

Inspired by the most popular “Tonight Show” games, “That’s My Jam” features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. The Jam Band, the aptly named house band, is led by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone.

The sophomore season of the award-winning game show featured 10 original episodes and one greatest hits hour, averaging 3.5 million total viewers across all platforms. Show clips and digital originals racked up nearly half a billion video views across YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

An all-star celebrity roster that included Kelsea Ballerini, Quinta Brunson, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Simu Liu, Keke Palmer and Billy Porter competed for the coveted golden boombox and created viral musical moments. Adam Lambert’s performance of “The Muffin Man” during a round of Wheel of Musical Impressions racked up more than 30 million views and spurred a popular TikTok trend that led to hundreds of thousands of videos made by creators using the sound.

Season one broke records to become the best-ever digital launch for a non-scripted NBC program with unforgettable performances from Kelly Clarkson, Terry Crews, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kate Hudson and Bebe Rexha.

“Jimmy brings music, comedy, games and celebrities together in a way that only he can, and it’s what makes ‘That’s My Jam’ an undeniable hit,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We can’t wait for the show to return for a third season with even more brilliant performances and viral moments audiences can’t seem to get enough of.”

“Season three of ‘That’s My Jam’ is sure to deliver even more excitement and entertainment to fans,” said Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “From the out-of-the-box impressions to the hilarious lip syncs, dances and everything in between, the unforgettable performances and sensational celebrity guests have rightfully captured the hearts of audiences around the world.”

The most recent season of “That’s My Jam” received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show. The series was named Best New Format at the 2023 Realscreen Awards.

“That’s My Jam” is a global hit with adaptations in the UK, France, Germany and Spain.

In addition to Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk, who also serves as showrunner, will executive produce. “That’s My Jam” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog.

Fallon’s other primetime hit, “Password,” was recently renewed for another season. Season two of the iconic celebrity word game will once again star Fallon and be hosted by Keke Palmer, who received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Game Show in her first season.

Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC