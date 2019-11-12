NBC Releases Entire DAYS OF OUR LIVES Cast from Contracts

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter announced the entire cast of "The Days of Our Lives" - the longest-running entertainment show in NBC's history - were released from their contracts.

The soap opera has enough episodes filmed to finish out the rest of the 2019-20 season, but will go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of November.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "'Days of Our Lives' is one of four remaining daytime dramas on the broadcast networks" and has been averaging about two million daily viewers this season.

NBC and Sony Pictures TV, which distributes the 55-year-old drama, has yet to comment.

The original report this article is based on can be found here on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories