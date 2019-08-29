NBC And Litton Entertainment Announce New Fall Lineup

NBC and Litton Entertainment, the preeminent producer of award-winning family programming, today announced THE LINEUP for their three-hour Saturday morning "The More You Know" programming block. In an exciting addition, "A New Leaf" will join the fourth season of "The More You Know," alongside returning favorites "Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer," "Consumer 101," "Vets Saving Pets" and "The Champion Within."

"The More You Know" will continue to bring viewers stories about environmental stewardship, social innovators, health, civic engagement, diversity - and now family history.

Each week host Daisy Fuentes and "A New Leaf" will follow people on the cusp of key life inflection points, using family history, genealogy, and sometimes DNA analysis to guide them on their journey of self-discovery, and help them learn from the past while looking to the future. In partnership with Ancestry®, Fuentes will join families as they learn the importance of appreciating and understanding their family history and ancestors in order to make important life decisions.

Fuentes served as the first Latina VJ on MTV and recently hosted Telemundo's hit-series "La Voz Kids," which revolutionized the ways Spanish-speaking television is produced.

"Family is everything to me, and I'm a true believer that there is great power in knowing where you come from and understanding your family history," Fuentes said. "I'm delighted to be part of 'A New Leaf,' helping people on their journey of personal discovery, and reinforcing that learning about your past can change how you see your future."



"A New Leaf" joins the existing "The More You Know" block of popular programming, which includes:



"Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer" takes viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales. NBC News meteorologist and "Weekend Today" weather anchor Dylan Dreyer reveals a new destination each week, ranging from Africa to Indochina and the Middle East, as well as many untamed islands around the world. Audiences will come face-to-face with fascinating native animals - some cute, some dangerous - while learning amazing facts about nature and wildlife.

"Consumer 101," hosted by Jack Rico with the help of experts and scientists from the Consumer Reports labs and testing facilities, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the Science used to test every kind of product - from the obscure, to the fascinating, to the everyday. Each week audiences discover more about the surprising intricacy of product testing, learn more efficient ways to get the most out of everyday items, and catch a glimpse into unique career paths in the fields of Science and technology. "Consumer 101" is an empowering series aimed at giving teens the tools they need to make smarter choices as consumers - enabling them to explore the how, where, when and why we spend our resources.

"Vets Saving Pets" provides an inside look at a bustling emergency veterinary trauma center. Audiences witness firsthand the dedication and determination of these veterinary specialists as they work tirelessly to save their animal patients. Each week viewers see new emergency cases, including a wide array of specialties within veterinary medicine, such as critical care, oncology, cardiology, neurology, anesthesiology, dermatology, dentistry and surgery.

"The Champion Within" features the powerful and inspiring stories that exemplify what it really means to be a champion. Hosted by Lauren Thompson of Golf Channel's "Morning Drive," "The Champion Within" introduces viewers to people who have overcome obstacles while experiencing transcendent moments from the world of sports. "The Champion Within" proves that a champion is not only defined by their speed, strength and agility, but by their grit, resiliency and heart.





