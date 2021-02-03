Multi-Talented Sensation Twan Kuyper Joins The Press House as Client

The Press House, a full-service PR and branding firm, announced today its representation of model, actor, film producer, and social media sensation Twan Kuyper.

Born in Holland, Kuyper kicked off his social media career after relocating to Miami. There, he teamed with fellow social media personality Lele Pons to film Vine videos that quickly shot him into viral stardom. A brand ambassador and social media influencer known for his comedic skits and storylines, Kuyper has amassed over 14 million combined followers and subscribers on social media.

As a model and brand ambassador, Kuyper has collaborated with distinguished brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Perry Ellis, Aeropostale, Revlon, L'Oreal, Sprint, Amazon, and many others. A true trailblazer, he was the first social media personality to have a campaign with Versace. Kuyper also signed a multi-year contract with Jetsmarter/XOJET - the first social media ambassador for a private jet company.

In addition to appearing in Esquire's Big Black Book and DA Man Magazine, Kuyper was featured centerfold in the anniversary signature limited edition of Vogue with supermodels Lara Stone and Doutzen Kroes, shot by legendary photographer Mario Testino. He has walked the runway or sat front row for Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Philip Plein, Moncler, Moschino and Armani. He is the winner of the 2019 Emerging Talent Fashion Award in Monte Carlo.

Kuyper's television and film credits include producing his first SAG feature-length film, Rule of Thirds (slated for release in 2021); co-writing, producing and starring in Shot Studios' Date of Honor, an 8-episode series produced for Facebook Watch; and acting in the films A Mother's Sacrifice (2017) and Woman on the Edge (2018) and the TV series King Bachelor's Pad (2017).

Twan's passions also include a number of charities and goodwill initiatives. After his stepbrother was diagnosed with leukemia, Twan teamed up with Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, founded by songwriter and philanthropist Denise Rich. He serves as the organization's social media ambassador, attending their Angel Balls and working with them to raise money and awareness in search of a cure. In addition, after experiencing bullying himself as a teen, Twan is developing an anti-bullying initiative which is currently in the works.

"One of the things that impresses me the most about Twan is his commitment to staying true to his own ideals and vision," said Dawn Kamerling, CEO, The Press House. "He's truly a tour de force in the entertainment world and The Press House is beyond excited to work with him on all of his upcoming projects."

Twan is managed by Gari Lorenzo.